Suspects in Paarl taxi violence due in court

Cape Town - At least 15 suspects involved in taxi violence in Mbekweni are due to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk has said. Van Wyk said police were called to Mbekweni station deck taxi rank on Wednesday by members of the public after alleged shootings between taxis. He said a 49-year-old suspect from Mbekweni was arrested for being in possession of a 9mm Norinco and a magazine with nine rounds, and a 62-year-old taxi driver from Khayelitsha was arrested and several 9mm and R5 rounds found at the scene. A 26-year-old female bystander was wounded and a 40-year-old taxi owner was found dead in a shack as a result of the shootings. “The taxi drivers fled the scene, but were stopped on the corner of New and Lady Grey streets (Paarl taxi rank), where 13 suspects aged between 24 and 48 from Khayelitsha were arrested for possession of an undisclosed amount of ammunition and a 9mm firearm.” He said one of the suspects, a 48-year-old man, was found wounded in a taxi and taken to a nearby medical facility where he was under police guard.

Seven suspects appeared in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on March 9 after police seized firearms at a taxi rank in Mbwekweni as part of an operation to quell shootings in the industry.

Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula have been in talks to defuse the situation, which appears to be about route rivalry.

Madikizela said: “I recently appointed a mediator to engage in a process to uncover the root causes behind the violent conflict and to engage all stakeholders before making recommendations towards a lasting peace and solution to conflict.”

He said he was encouraged by the recent breakthrough. However, Madikizela said it was sad to witness more killings in the middle of the mediation process.

“I’m under no illusion of how complex this matter is, but I’m determined to work with taxi industry leadership to get to the bottom of it.

“The role of the mediator is critical in this regard in order to get to the root cause of the problem, instead of cosmetic solutions that do not last,” he said.

Mbalula said: “We are disturbed by recent developments. While we respect the independence of the taxi industry, we cannot allow for anarchy.

“We will closely monitor the situation and assess whether or not a complete closure of taxi ranks in that area is warranted,” he said.

SA National Taxi Council provincial chairperson Nazeem Abdurahman did not wish to comment.

[email protected]