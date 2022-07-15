Suspended PPRA chief executive to face charges, disciplinary hearing

Cape Town - Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) board chairperson Steven Ngubeni said that alleged criminal acts by suspended chief executive Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi and others within the property watchdog will be reported to law enforcement. PPRA company secretary Thapelo Kgari said the board had resolved to refer charges against Mohlala-Mulaudzi and that the charge sheet will be served on Mohlala today (Friday).

The board will also subject her to a disciplinary inquiry. The board received a whistle-blower’s report from the Public Service Commission through Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi in December 2021. The PSC whistle-blower’s report contained serious allegations, requiring the board to investigate and where necessary take appropriate action.

Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) board chairperson Steven Ngubeni. Picture: GCIS The allegations against Mohlala-Mulaudzi, include the contravention of the pension fund legislation by failing to make contributions to the pension fund, irregular appointments of personnel, including flouting processes, appointing against the non-existing positions and appointing under-qualified persons. The PPRA board appointed Kettle Consulting, a forensic investigations company to investigate all the allegations against Mohlala-Mulaudzi and the other implicated personnel. The investigation is still ongoing. Giving an update on the investigation, Ngubeni said: “During the investigation, the investigators were furnished with further allegations and evidence amounting to flouting of procurement processes, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.”

Ngubeni said that PPRA staff members had also reported serious acts of criminality including intentional misrepresentation, fraud and corruption. Mohlala-Mulaudzi was appointed on a 5-year contract in February 2019, but after the allegations by a whistle-blower of administrative and financial misconduct last year, the board placed her on precautionary suspension. She in turn took them to the high court to challenge the move, but in April this year the court dismissed the case, ruling that the suspension was lawful.