With elections taking place in more than 20 African countries in 2019, the world’s youngest continent is facing a new era. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Top of the agenda at this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Cape Town will be new partnerships to create sustainable employment opportunities for Africa’s large and growing workforce. On Monday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said: “The trade war between the US and China is not helping the global economy and will be in focus during this week’s meeting.”

Mboweni told a news conference ahead of the forum: “The biggest issue which forms part of the background to the meeting is the global trade tensions which are consuming the world."

Mboweni said the WEF Africa conference was not a consultative meeting or a place to exchange ideological positions, but rather a forum to exchange ideas and the state of the global economy in general, as well as the African economy.

The WEF meeting opens on Wednesday and will bring together 1100 leaders from government, business and civil society, including 10 heads of state or government.

Elsie Kanza, Head of Africa at the Forum said: “The World Economic Forum brings top leaders together to create the conditions for socio-economic investment to happen.

“For Africa to prosper in an increasingly globalised world, it needs transparent governance, competitive economies and peaceful societies."

The conference will highlight the need to improve the funding and regulatory environments for start-ups; the development of new partnerships for re-skilling and upskilling workers and how to leverage the new Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement to drive regional integration.

Also high on the agenda are government policies and responsible business practices to provide a foundation for a more inclusive society.

The co-chairs of the 2019 World Economic Forum meeting on Africa include AngloGold Ashanti chairperson Sipho M Pityana.

