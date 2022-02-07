Swarm of bees sting 10 people at primary school athletics day in Malmesbury

Cape Town - A swarm of bees descended on a group of people at a sporting event held at a Malmesbury primary school on Friday. The Western Cape’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the incident at the Liebenberg Primary School.

EMS spokesperson Deanna February said 10 patients were stung by a swarm of bees that attacked the crowd, at the school’s athletics day. “A call for assistance came through to the West Coast emergency communication centre at 10.39am, and a rescue vehicle and three ambulances were dispatched immediately,” February said. She said two adults were taken to hospital.