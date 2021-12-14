Swellendam drug case temporarily withdrawn pending lab results

Cape Town - A woman arrested over the weekend for the possession of mandrax tablets and tik made a brief appearance in the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court, where the case was temporarily withdrawn pending lab tests on the alleged drugs found. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the drugs had been sent for forensic analysis. The accused will then be summoned to reappear in court.

The case follows a search of a known illegal drug house in Railton, Swellendam. The search was led by the Visible Policing commander of Swellendam and accompanied by the K9 unit of Mossel Bay, based on information received from the public. During the search of the premises, police found 385.5 mandrax tablets, 179.9 grams of tik with a combined estimated value of about R60 000 as well as cash to the amount of R2 610 believed to be the proceeds of crime. The 42-year-old suspect was arrested and the finds confiscated as evidence.