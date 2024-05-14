Table Bay Harbour gas blast kills one, leaves four others hospitalised

Cape Town - One person has died and four others were hospitalised following an explosion on a vessel docked in Table Bay Harbour on Monday. It is alleged that around 5pm, a nitrogen tank exploded while personnel were working on the Realeka, a fishing trawler believed to be owned by the Oceana Group.

Oceana Group is one of Africa’s largest fishing companies with a history going back over 100 years. According to a statement from Oceana Group Limited’s communications manager, Tiana Fataar, the explosion took place while a manufacturing crew was working on the ship. “A manufacturing company was installing and testing new equipment on our vessel Realeka as part of a vessel upgrade, alongside Elbow Quay, when an explosion occurred on board,” she said.

“We regret to confirm that there has been a fatality, two people are being treated for serious injuries and some for minor injuries.” City Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said emergency personnel responded to the call but were told to stand down. “The Fire and Rescue Services of the City of Cape Town responded but were stood down by the Ports Authority and the owners of the ship.”

A request for emergency personnel to return to the location was subsequently sent, in order to ventilate the engine room of refrigeration gas, which can be an ammonia-containing combination. Officers also requested the gas detection meters, which were sent to them, while a hazmat technician was also believed to be on the scene. Fataar said the incident would be fully investigated, but their priority was to provide assistance.

“Our thoughts are with all the affected families, and we are working together with the manufacturer to provide whatever support is necessary,” she said. SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. "The victim, 49, was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Four males who sustained injuries were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.“

In October, firefighting crews responded to a fire aboard a bulk cargo vessel in Cape Town Harbour after plumes of smoke emanated from the Batavia Express. Fire and Rescue said they, Smit Salvage and a fire crew from the Netherlands assisted the company in removing eucalyptus paper bales from the cargo hull. This occurred after fishermen got to live another day in April last year when they were rescued from their boat, which caught fire at sea.