Table Bay Hotel donates new shoes to pupils at four Cape schools









Learners decorate shoe boxes for the recipients of new school shoes. Picture: Lalinka Mahote/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Disadvantaged learners from four schools have been chosen to receive a donation of new school shoes from the Table Bay Hotel. The hotel donated 800 pairs of shoes to pupils at Red River Primary in Manenberg, Palm Park Primary in Eersterivier, Entshona Primary in Philippi, and Kairos Primary in Delft. General manager, Joanne Selby, said: “We take a special interest in Cape Town’s community life, and try to support projects that uplift children. “Many children in poorer communities are forced to wear ill fitting, old shoes, or none at all, when they go to school. A lot of them walk considerable distances to get to school each day. “As we endeavour to assist the most marginalised in the communities in which we operate, we asked our own restaurant and housekeeping staff to nominate schools they feel will benefit the most. We are pleased we are able to contribute to schools that our own people feel need our help,” she said.



Teacher at Palm Park Primary, Valencia Myburgh, said: “There is a major need for school shoes among the learners who are more disadvantaged. They come from homes that we can’t understand. The kids also live with parents who have their own struggles that affect them.”

Acting principal at Red River Primary, Eugene Peters, said: “Learners end up not coming to school when they don’t have proper shoes. There are learners taking part in a marching competition this weekend, and the donation of these shoes was really needed to help us in the competition.”

Deputy Principal at Kairos Primary, Bathobile Xoseni, said: “One of the learner’s parents receiving school shoes started crying, and opened up about her situation as to why she couldn’t afford to buy the learner shoes.

“The learner is so smart, and this donation will help the learner with achieving her goals.”

