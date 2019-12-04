The hotel donated 800 pairs of shoes to pupils at Red River Primary in Manenberg, Palm Park Primary in Eersterivier, Entshona Primary in Philippi, and Kairos Primary in Delft.
General manager, Joanne Selby, said: “We take a special interest in Cape Town’s community life, and try to support projects that uplift children.
“Many children in poorer communities are forced to wear ill fitting, old shoes, or none at all, when they go to school. A lot of them walk considerable distances to get to school each day.
“As we endeavour to assist the most marginalised in the communities in which we operate, we asked our own restaurant and housekeeping staff to nominate schools they feel will benefit the most. We are pleased we are able to contribute to schools that our own people feel need our help,” she said.