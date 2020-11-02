Table Mountain fire settled but clean-up operation to continue until Wednesday

Cape Town - Firefighters are monitoring the remnants of a fire on the slopes of Table Mountain with mop-up operations in place until Wednesday. Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the fire above Deer Park Drive was contained at 4.40am on Sunday. “We have scaled-down considerably from over 20 firefighting appliances and 100 staff members to almost half.” Carelse said relief crews were mobilised to take over the scene and continued to monitor for hot spots and flare-ups. “The only damage reported was a lapa that was destroyed. One firefighter was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. No other injuries were reported,” he said. Table Mountain National Parks fire manager Philip Prins said the fire crews contained the flames due to the wind dying down tremendously after midnight, making it easier for the firefighters to access the fire.

Prins said about 50 hectares of veld had burnt which was not a very big fire but it was quite an intense fire due to the proximity to the wild-land-urban interface and strong south easterly winds through the most parts.

“There will still be smoke in the area, as well as flare-ups which may occur throughout the day,” Prins said.

He said more than 75 firefighters remained on the scene awaiting fresh crews to come in from NCC Wildfires and Volunteer Wildfire Services, set to arrive at the fire-line by 9am yesterday.

He said mop up operations had begun which could extend up until Wednesday. For safety, they urged the public to stay clear of the area during this time.

Ward councillor Brandon Golding said he had advised people to co-operate and be cautious amid the blaze. Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said they and volunteers assisted residents to evacuate in Bridle, Molteno and Glencoe Roads, Oranjezicht.

Powell said that was due to their homes being smoked-logged. “If evacuation is ordered, residents were requested to make use of wet towels or rags around their mouths and noses.”

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said their inspectors were on the scene looking for injured and displaced wild animals.

“We are calling on the public to keep an eye out for any injured or displaced wild animals and call our SPCA inspectorate on 083 326 1604.”

Cape Argus