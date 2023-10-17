Table Mountain National Park urges vigilance with onset of snake season

Cape Town - Table Mountain National Park has reminded park users that snake season has arrived and that they should remain vigilant. Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) said that as temperatures increases, snakes become more active, and the park is home to around 22 snake species, 10 of which are non-venomous, although they can still deliver a nasty bite.

“If provoked, and four of the venomous species include the Cape Cobra, the Puff Adder, Boomslang, and the Berg Adder. The good news is that they are mostly shy and will avoid human contact. “The one you are most likely to encounter is the Puff Adder, which moves at a leisurely pace and enjoys nice warm spots, such as rocks and pathways. “As you hike, keep your eyes peeled for the animals that call TMNP home. Many are so well adapted to the fynbos ecosystem that you need to be quick to spot them. Please be vigilant and exercise caution while enjoying outdoor,” they said.

According to the Western Cape government, there are 41 different types of snakes in the Western Cape - 18 species are not venomous, while eight can inflict painful bites, and six species are considered potentially deadly. “Snakes play an important role in our ecosystem by controlling rodent and other pests. It's important to remember that snakes are shy animals and tend to avoid people. They only strike people when threatened or when hurt.” The six venomous snakes found in the Western Cape are the Cape cobra, puff adder, berg adder, boomslang, rinkhals, and black spitting cobra.

They advised that before residents visit a recreational area or go on a hiking trip, they should find out if the area has a medical facility nearby, wear leather hiking boots and wear long pants. In the event of a snakebite, people are urged to get a good description of the snake and take a photograph, if possible. “While it's not essential to identify a snake after a snakebite, such information could be of use to medical doctors. Seek medical help immediately. If you're alone, keep calm and seek help or phone for help. Don't walk too fast or run, as this may speed up the distribution of venom in your body,” they said.

“It's important to remember that snakes will avoid contact with humans at all costs and only attack people if they feel threatened. Stick to well trodden paths and be observant. “If you see a snake, wait for it to move out of the path and avoid getting close to inspect it, especially if you aren't familiar with types of snakes,” they added. “Deliberately getting close to a snake puts you and those around you at risk.”