Table Mountain watch group at risk of closing down









Locals and tourists make the most of the fine weather on an afternoon to enjoy the breathtaking scenery that is on offer from the top of Table Mountain. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Table Mountain Watch will be closing down this year unless there is a change in attitude from park authorities. The watch has been involved with people and groups concerned about crime in Table Mountain National Park. According to Table Mountain Watch data, attacks on hikers “have slightly dropped” this year, from 59 attacks in 2018 to 39 in 2019, but the organisation still regrets those numbers and complains about their lack of voice as park users. Andre van Schalkwyk, the spokesperson and former chairperson of the group, said: “It’s been a long road with little success.” SANParks launched a new safety plan in August 2019 with the SAPS, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and metro police.

Lauren Howard Clayton, SANParks Regional Communications Manager, said: “SANParks Rangers work rotating shifts 24/7 and regularly patrol multiple hiking trails along Table Mountain National Park at random times to avoid familiarity.”

They’ve also introduced surveillance cameras on Signal Hill, Devil’s Peak and City Bowl and “intend to introduce additional cameras to focus on other areas”, said Clayton.

There are also close to 100 tourism monitors who will be responsible for duties such as crime prevention, crime response, search and rescue operations or visitor guidance.

However, Van Schalkwyk said: “Rangers do work shifts but they are very limited in numbers and no additional safety rangers have been deployed that we have observed, despite them saying 60 rangers would be added. No evidence of this.

“There needs to be a more co-ordinated approach between the City, the SAPS and SANParks Rangers. The authorities need to address the situation and to stop relying on volunteers to save the day until those numbers are way down.”

[email protected]