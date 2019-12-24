The watch has been involved with people and groups concerned about crime in Table Mountain National Park.
According to Table Mountain Watch data, attacks on hikers “have slightly dropped” this year, from 59 attacks in 2018 to 39 in 2019, but the organisation still regrets those numbers and complains about their lack of voice as park users.
Andre van Schalkwyk, the spokesperson and former chairperson of the group, said: “It’s been a long road with little success.”
SANParks launched a new safety plan in August 2019 with the SAPS, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and metro police.