Table View activists withdraw from planning tribunal meeting over land dispute

Cape Town – The Greater Table View Action Forum (GTAF) have withdrawn their application from today’s municipal planning tribunal (MPT) meeting regarding a dispute over land meant to be set aside for an access road to proposed schools in the area. In an email to the City’s Blouberg area land use management section head, Elmari Marais, GTAF’s planning and biodiversity representative David Ayres said: “We apologise for this mail being only a short time before the MPT hearing but objectors are only given a week to read and understand this document, whilst the applicant has had months to work on this.” GTAF’s original issue with the MPT concerned a stipulation by the province that a strip of land meant to be set aside for an access road to proposed schools in the area had been ignored in plans submitted to the tribunal by the developer. According to Ayres, since the original application, the developer has proposed the installation of their own wastewater plant on the site as there is not enough capacity at the Potsdam wastewater plant. Ayres said: “This proposed installation of a wastewater plant in a residential area has obviously materially changed this application.

“All comments and objections from the public were based on the original application where only residential units were included. They have rights in terms of the national legislation and the municipal planning by-law to comment on the actual proposal.

“They have a right to object to a wastewater treatment plant being proposed in a residential area. They also have a right for more detailed information from the applicant as to the type of plant that is being proposed in order to form their opinions. They must then be afforded the right of comment or objection.”

Marais said: “The item has been withdrawn on the applicant’s request from the March 2 MPT meeting.

“The case officer will inform the relevant parties when the item is placed on a future agenda in order for interview requests to be submitted to the MPT secretariat for consideration by the chairperson.”

Cape Argus