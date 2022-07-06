Table View beachfront rehabilitation gets under way after 15-year waiting period

Cape Town - After years of complaints and talk of plans to restore the Table View beachfront, the City was finally starting with the dune rehabilitation project that would see derelict public amenities and coastal infrastructure, buried by the mobile dune system, demolished. The City was starting the project, which formed part of a longer-term initiative to rehabilitate, revitalise and maintain the Table View beachfront next week. Residents said it was about time as the site had been in terrible condition for at least 15 years.

Spatial Planning and Environment Mayco member Eddie Andrews said: “Unfortunately, over the past 15 years or so, the public amenities and coastal infrastructure have deteriorated due to the impact of the local environment. “The beach is not as pristine as it used to be, the dune cordon has deteriorated and lost its ability to protect the surrounding infrastructure from windblown sand, and the parking facilities, beach access, and services such as the stormwater infrastructure are in urgent need of repairs and replacement.” Table View councillor Joy Solomon said residents had been concerned with the dilapidation and general neglect due to the advancing migrating dunes, which swallowed ablution blocks, parking lots and the street lights.

The Table View beachfront dune project area has not been maintained sufficiently, leaving waste pipes and irrigation sprinkler pipes exposed. Pavements have broken down and are sometimes just covered with sand from the dunes. Picture: City of Cape Town Greater Table View Action Forum chairperson Karen Davis said residents had hopes for this project but remained sceptical as this was done before and not maintained. “The fact that our beaches are in a terrible state is a huge concern and it affects the economy as visitors are deterred from coming to our area. Safety and security is also a big concern currently,” she said. Table View Ratepayers Association chairperson Mandy Da Matta said a similar project was spearheaded by the City’s Coastal Management Department eight years ago – this new plan was a watered-down version of the original beachfront plan.

“Why has it taken 15 years to initiate a project that is seemingly going to be drawn out for an extended period. The Table View beachfront should have been kept pristine for its tourism, business development, property value potential. “We are cognisant that other areas also need developing, but taking 15 years to rehabilitate and maintain this area is shocking,” she said. Andrews said the rehabilitation would take about 18 to 20 months. The full upgrade would include a new walkway along the coast, parking and ablution facilities, and would be complete by mid-2025.

"We are starting off with the dune project as this is the most cost-effective and pragmatic approach to protect and invest in rehabilitating ecosystems and ecological infrastructure," he said.