Table View businesswoman wins prestigious BRICS Women Innovation Award

CAPE Town – A Table View businesswoman, Nobukhosi Dlamini has received a BRICS Women Innovation Award at a star-studded awards ceremony in Beijing. The BRICS International Trade and Development in partnership with the China Chamber of International Commerce, Deloitte and the BRICS Women in Business Alliance named Dlamini the winner of the prestigious Mulan Award last month.

The award recognised brilliant women entrepreneurs selected from each BRICS country, in recognition of their outstanding achievements in their fields and their promotion of social welfare and economic development. Dlamini, the founder and executive director at Bahati Tech, said as the growing Bahati Tech family, they are proud to represent South Africa Tech Women on the international stage and achieve the recognition. She said to be selected among top female entrepreneurs in the BRICS countries, was a great accomplishment.

Sun Xiao, director general of the Multilateral Cooperation Department at the China Chamber of International Commerce, said the BRICS Women Innovation contest was aimed at increasing the participation of women in the economic process and online capacity-building training for female entrepreneurs in various countries. Dlamini holds a BSc Computer Science degree from the UCT, and has managed technology environments in many countries in Sub Saharan Africa. UCT's chancellor Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe paid tribute to and commended women for their remarkable achievements, recognising that the journey to gender equality has often been a long and onerous one, and one that has some way to go still in South Africa.

“We pay tribute to all the women who have come before us and paved the way for all of us as women to be where we are today," Moloi-Motsepe said. She said women continued to change their own narrative in terms of inclusion and gender equality. "I invite and encourage men to collaborate and be partners in promoting gender parity and women’s empowerment,” she said.