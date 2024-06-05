Table View residents head back to the polls, just a week after the National 2024 elections.

Cape Town - Just a week after the general elections, Table View residents will be heading back to the voting polls amid the resignation of a DA ward councillor. The resignation of Joy Solomon was revealed just two months prior to the national election, leaving a vacancy in ward 113.

The section of the suburb, referred to as “old Table View”, has been a stronghold for the DA for many years. According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) website, it will now be contested by the DA, ANC, EFF and Africa Restoration Alliance (ARA) in a by-election on June 18 and 19. In a social media post, Solomon said that after serving as a ward councillor for 13 years, she opted to retire.

“I have been a dedicated and committed councillor for 13 years, which is hard work if you do the job properly, but have now decided to retire to some place rural and have some ‘me time’, doing the hobbies I love. “I am ready to hand the baton of ward 113 to the next councillor to take on the issues and protect our suburb. “I would ask that if you are passionate about this community, feel strongly for the environment and all that this ward entails, please contact me so that I can pass on your names to the City officials as potential candidates,” Solomon wrote.

The DA subsequently elected Sue van der Linde, founder of Iris House Children’s Hospice, as its candidate. Van der Linde says she joined politics three years ago as she wanted to bring change to her community. Among some of the major issues affecting the ward are an increase in crime and the degradation of public spaces, she says.

“This ward is a DA stronghold and in the last elections it was shown that the party got 88% of the vote. I wish the other candidates well, though,” she said. ANC regional spokesperson, Akhona Jonginamba, said the party selected Andrew Masabalala as its candidate. “The ward is also affected by high electricity rates by the City and high rates pushing (up) the rental costs,” said Jonginamba.