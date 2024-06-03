Table View shop owner shot during robbery

Cape Town - A Table View shopowner is recovering in hospital after armed suspects opened fire during an attempted robbery on Friday night. Police said unknown suspects entered the shop while the 30-yearold victim was closing up.

“Table View police registered an attempted murder and attempted armed robbery case for investigation following an incident on Friday evening at a shop on the corner of Janssens Avenue and Blaauwberg Road, Table View,” said police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg. “According to reports, the victim was busy closing the shop when unknown suspects entered. “One of the suspects took out a firearm. A gunshot went off wounding a 30-year-old man who was in the shop.

“The suspects fled the scene. The victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment.” Community Medics said it was the second shooting in the area that night. “If you’re in the greater Table View area this (Friday) evening, you’ll almost certainly be hearing sirens. Our volunteers are running back to back calls – attending to a patient in our second shooting incident for the evening,” an alert shared on their social media pages, read.

Ward councillor candidate, Sue van de Linde, said safety in the ward was not the best at present. “That is something that, if I am elected, I will be working on, one of my top priorities. “I will be looking into policing the hotspots. We do have a criminal element and we need to take it out. I am busy with my manifesto where I have identified the ward’s safety.

“We have seen crime increasing and homelessness, a lot more activity in the ward, backed up by the CPF and SAPS. “We need to get the role players and make sure that everybody is talking to each other. Make sure that our CPF and neighbourhood watch are strong,” Van de Linde said. A police meeting showed a downward curve in crime, she said.

“I don’t believe it is a complete reflection of what is happening because not everything is reported. “We have seen a lot of housebreakings, we’ve also seen a lot of work-seekers on the corners, people rightly or wrongly are assuming they’re involved in break-ins. “There are certain areas like Gie Road, where we had that terrible stabbing that left us concerned. We don’t know if this is drug related or gang related,” she said.