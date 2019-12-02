On Friday, the Western Cape High Court heard final arguments on the Tafelberg property sale, which were branded as “blindingly short-sighted” in the context of entrenched spatial inequality.
Housing activist group Reclaim the City and law centre Ndifuna Ukwazi are challenging the decision by the provincial government to sell the well-located property to a private buyer, the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School, for R135million in the face of the worst housing affordability crisis in the country.
Last Monday marked the start of the case, which ran for a week.
Friday’s arguments began with submissions from the Social Housing Regulatory Authority.