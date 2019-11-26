Advocate Peter Hathorn presented the case on behalf of Reclaim the City and several social housing activists. Hathorn labelled as “unreasonable” the decision by the government to sell the property and the failure of their obligation to address apartheid spatial planning in Cape Town.
“Over the past two decades, government has failed to meaningfully integrate black and coloured people working close to the city centre,” Hathorn said.
He said the provincial government had had 25 years to do this, but had done nothing so far.
“One has to look at this as a 25-year period of inaction. There has been an obligation since 1994 to redress spatial injustice,” he said.