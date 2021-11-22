Tafelsig man rushed into burning house to save family’s beloved dog Fiebie

Cape Town - Over the weekend, a devastating fire destroyed over 10 shacks and formal houses – one of which belong to the Gentles family, who almost lost their beloved dog. The Gentles family on Saturday morning watched in horror as their house and several adjacent homes burnt to the ground leaving a total of 19 adults and 12 children destitute.

Panic ensued and amid the chaos the family’s beloved dog Fiebie ran into the burning house to find her family. She was soon overcome by smoke and the intensity of the blaze and collapsed. Thankfully, she was spotted by her owner’s brother who without hesitation ran into the burning house to save her. By the time he reached her the roof was alight and the temperature in the room was hot enough to melt the soles of his shoes.

The situation was extremely dangerous and the pair beat a hasty retreat to the safety of a neighbour’s house where they drenched her in cold water and managed to calm her down. Despite having just lost everything the family selflessly put the needs of Fiebie first and arranged for her to be evacuated to the care of the Animal Welfare Society of SA. “Our Hospital Team had been alerted to her imminent arrival by one of our colleagues, Junaid van Staden, who also serves the local community and who went out of his way to help.