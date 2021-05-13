Tafelsig NPO plans its biggest feast yet for Eid

Cape Town - The Asa Majeed Learnership Centre in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain is preparing to host its biggest feast yet. The non-profit organisation says it’s expecting to serve over 11 500 people on Eid.

This after the non-profit hosted a massive feeding event over the weekend feeding over 5 000 people as part of its special Ramadaan feeding initiative in Tafelsig and surrounding areas.

The Muslim centre which has been in existence for 10 years began its feeding scheme programme last year during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The centre’s chairperson Zane Rinquest said: “Our trustees realised that there was a greater need for cooked meals to be provided to the community and from this need, we started our 2020 Ramadaan feeding scheme and we have now evolved into a full-time feeding scheme as well as a learnership centre in the Tafelsig community.

“We are driven to assist the communities in need because that is what we should be doing. It wouldn’t be right if we sat back and watched vulnerable people struggle.

“With the help of our donors, we have been able to stand strong even during the pandemic,” said Rinquest.

The centre’s feeding programme currently feeds 500 people, three times a week though its partnership with a local community soup kitchen run by a resident in the area.

“We have been fortunate enough to have cooked and provided more than 90 000 meals from last year March to date. During the last 10 days of Ramadaan, we fed 2 000 people on the uneven days of Ramadaan as part of our Laylatul-Qadr drive and on Sunday we fed up to 5 000 people.”

“We intend to distribute to the surrounding areas where it is desperately needed, thus trying to ensure more people have a warm plate of food on Eid. We are so grateful to aunty Fatima, her mom, and all those who selflessly agreed to cook for the community,” said Rinquest.

In efforts to expand its reach, the centre is looking towards building a community centre in the area in partnership with the City.

Cape Argus