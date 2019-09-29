Teaching coding and robotics is vital for children as it prepares them for a technologically-driven future. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - VJ Robotics, a company founded by a team of educational experts specialising in the fields of science and engineering, wants to make robotics and coding accessible to children from all walks of life. The technology company - named after Jessica and Verlin Govender - was bought over last year with the aim of expanding the educational arm of the firm.

“Originally, we only started giving workshops to schools in Gauteng, because we’re based in Rosebank in Johannesburg, but then we expanded to the Western Cape and permanently have someone based there to expand that market,” said Clayton Campbell, director of VJ Robotics.

“We teach coding and robotics to high school and primary school children, getting them excited about careers in the fields in science, technology, engineering, and maths (Stem) because these sorts of jobs would likely generate more income than labour-intensive occupations,” he said.

Campbell said that VJ Robotics came to the Western Cape at least once every three weeks to host corporate-funded workshops with children, at no cost to the school or pupils.