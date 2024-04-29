Talented Stellenbosch FC's super-star striker Iqraam Rayners blazes into the record books

Cape Town - Stellenbosch Football Club is still celebrating after a magnificent five goals scored by soccer star Iqraam Rayners. The 28-year-old made history as he became the second player in South African soccer history to score five goals in a single professional match.

The last player to score five goals in a top flight game was Moroka Swallows’ James Chamanga against Platinum Stars in 2007. The striker scored all five goals against Polokwane City at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday, earning him the man of the match award and a place in the record books. He has also become the second player in Stellenbosch history to score a hat-trick for the club, and the first to score both four and five goals in a single match in the maroon jersey.

This has put him well on course to become the DStv Premiership’s top goalscorer of the season. The Cape Town-born striker came from humble beginnings, moving from Netreg to Eastridge in Mitchells Plain as a 13-year-old. He later played at Kenpark United and made his breakthrough in Santos’s National First Division team in 2014. Rayners’ hunger for scoring goals has navigated him into South Africa’s top league.

Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker had nothing but praise for his striker at his post-match interview. “What can one say? They were five special goals. Every goal was from a well-thought-out, well-struck or composed and quality finish,” Barker said. “Iqraam has now climbed to the top of the league’s scoring charts with tonight’s return and is definitely playing himself into player of the season contention, and he showed his qualities again as a goalscorer.”

Rayners has now scored 13 league goals for the season and 66 goals in 128 matches for the team currently second of the PSL table. Rayners was recently involved with Bafana Bafana when they played matches against Andorra and Algeria. Barker added: “He’s always had that in him, but coming back from his recent Bafana call-up, his game has gone to an even higher level, especially with his link-up play which has improved a lot, and he’s scoring goals.”