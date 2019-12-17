Taliep Petersen's award stolen during load shedding









Cape Town - Monday marked the 13th anniversary of the murder of Cape Town music icon Taliep Petersen, but it was a double tragedy for his family following a break-in at their home where one of his awards was stolen. His eldest daughter, Jawaahier Petersen, says as with all the earthly possessions their dad had left behind, the award has tremendous sentimental value for them and she’s begging for its return. Taliep, 56, was murdered execution-style in his Athlone home on 16 December 2006 in a hit orchestrated by his wife, Najwa Dirk. The theatre legend’s family still mourns his tragic death, but Jawaahier says this year they were given an added bitter pill to swallow when intruders stole one of her dad’s historic awards. The actress told the Daily Voice that her Lansdowne home was burgled during load shedding last Wednesday, and thieves stole her father’s Fleur Du Cap Award among other items.

Taliep and David Kramer won the award in 1999 for their musical ‘Kat and the Kings’, for Best Contribution to a Musical or Revue.

The family only realised the award was missing on Friday when they checked their home properly to see what was stolen.

Jawaahier said on Moday: “There’s an extra bit of sadness today as we’re reminded that every inch of memory we hold so dearly of our beloved father can mean absolutely nothing to someone else.

“During load shedding, our house was burgled, they just removed a small window and got a tiny person to climb in.”

She says many of her brother, Ashur’s, personal belongings were taken “but what intensifies the anger at being so violated and the fury of now being afraid in your own home is that one of our father’s prized awards as well as the coin collection from currencies around the world, which he used as a reminder of his travels, were stolen.

STOLEN: Very expensive mic

“We will probably never see the coins again, but if by any miracle someone hears or sees an award similar to the one in this photograph, please, please let us know,” pleads Jawaahier.

Other items stolen includes; Ashur’s mic, sneakers, a hard drive and an in-ear set he won on The Voice SA.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms the case saying: “No arrests have been made.”

