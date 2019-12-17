His eldest daughter, Jawaahier Petersen, says as with all the earthly possessions their dad had left behind, the award has tremendous sentimental value for them and she’s begging for its return.
Taliep, 56, was murdered execution-style in his Athlone home on 16 December 2006 in a hit orchestrated by his wife, Najwa Dirk.
The theatre legend’s family still mourns his tragic death, but Jawaahier says this year they were given an added bitter pill to swallow when intruders stole one of her dad’s historic awards.
The actress told the Daily Voice that her Lansdowne home was burgled during load shedding last Wednesday, and thieves stole her father’s Fleur Du Cap Award among other items.