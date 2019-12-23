The stated aim of the task team is to ensure all stakeholders that have invested in Saldanha Bay and the West Coast region are in frequent contact to minimise the impact of the possible closure of the steel plant, support workers who might be affected, and continue to drive the growth of the economy of the region and create jobs.
Saldanha Bay Mayor Marius Koen said the team was “actively working on identifying possible buyers of the AMSA plant and supporting the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in encouraging AMSA to consider these, and other options, for the plant”.
The team, which includes officials of Saldanha Bay municipality, the Saldanha Bay Industrial Development Zone (SBIDZ) and Wesgro, was also set to “look at measures to make sure that the workers and businesses who may be affected by the possible closure have access to the necessary information and support to help them adjust and transition quickly to new jobs or economic opportunities, and accelerate efforts to attract investors to the SBIDZ and into the wider municipality”.
Koen added: “We are really pleased that the construction of the facility of a local investor, West Coast Corrosion Protection, began in earnest this past month.