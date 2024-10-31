Taxi accident claims life of teen girl

Cape Town - A family is seeking justice after a teenage girl was run over and killed by a speeding taxi. Michayla Seqapotsa, 14, died on Sunday evening around 8pm.

Michayla Seqapotsa, 14, was killed by a speeding taxi in Capricorn. Pic: Supplied She was walking alone to a shisa nyama (braai place) when she was knocked over in Capricorn, Muizenberg. Her aunt, Nancy Makaye, said when she went to the scene, the grade 7 learner at Christian David Moravian Primary had already died. “It was around 8pm when my brother called me and told me what had happened. I went to the scene and her mother and granny were there. “There were ambulances but the taxi that knocked her over was not anywhere near the scene.”

She said representatives of the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) visited Seqapotsa’s parents. They said they wanted to offer assistance. Though we appreciate that, we still seek justice. “We heard that the driver was arrested and then set free again. We want him behind bars. “The driver took someone who was very respectful, reliable, quiet and humble. “She still had her whole life ahead of her, she was excited about attending her prom in December.”

Vrygrond Taxi Association (VTA), which is under Codeta, said they were disturbed by the incident. “We wish to express our sincere condolences to the family that lost their daughter. We confirm that the mini bus that was involved in that accident is a registered mini bus with Codeta Vrygrond. We will apply our internal procedures to ensure proper assistance is provided. “The owner of the mini bus will take responsibility and provide help to the families affected. As the association, we will also provide support after consulting with the families. We will be meeting with the Vrygrond Community Development Forum to account and provide a clear plan.

“The unbecoming behaviour of some of the drivers is something that we seek to solve on a daily basis and we will not stop. We urge the community to reach out to our office as when they witness the bad habits of our drivers while on duty.” Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said Muizenberg SAPS registered a culpable homicide case for investigation. “On Monday the appointed investigating officer interviewed the suspect, after he handed himself over to SAPS. A warning statement was obtained from the suspect, and the docket was discussed with the Senior Public Prosecutor. The investigation is ongoing, the suspect was not detained and will be warned to appear in court once the investigation is finalised.”