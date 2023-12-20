Taxi boss allegedly shot a 9-year-old boy

Cape Town - The taxi boss and businessman who was arrested for alleged violent crimes has appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court for a bail application. Bonke Makalala, 33, was arrested on December 9 in Pretoria where he was allegedly in hiding.

He faces six charges, including murder and attempted murder. According to the charge sheet the State alleges that the accused is guilty of premeditated murder. On about December 13, 2019, at or near 2089 Batwali Street, Old Crossroads, Nyanga, the accused is said to have killed Masixole Batwali, an adult man, by shooting him multiple times.

Count 2 is one of attempted murder. The State’s case is that on or about December 13, 2019 at or near 2089 Batwali Street, Old Crossroads, Nyanga, the accused attempted to kill Asive Batwali, an adult woman, by shooting at, and injuring her with a firearm. Count 3 entails attempted murder with the State alleging that on or about December 13, 2019 at or near 2089 Batwali Street, Old Crossroads, Nyanga, the accused attempted to kill Asive Batwali, a minor boy, 9, by shooting at, and injuring him with a firearm. The fourth count is that of illegal possession of a firearm.

On count 5, Makalala is accused of unlawfully having in his possession a firearm – a LEW Vektor model 288 semi-automatic pistol of which the serial number is removed, court documents read. The last charge is for the illegal possession of ammunition. Makalala’s legal representative advocate Reuben Liddell informed the court that his client wishes to apply for bail.