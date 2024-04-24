Taxi boss involved in Crossroads killing finally ready for trial

Cape Town - The criminal case against a taxi boss charged with serious crimes including murder is ready for trial. Bonke Makalala was arrested in Pretoria in December for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was with his girlfriend at the time of his arrest. Yesterday, he appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on six charges dating back to 2018. The State indicated they were ready to proceed to trial. “There had been a request for all matters to be centralised, but the case in Pretoria is a negative because there is another accused with him,” the prosecutor said.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa said: “We are waiting for the Director of Public Prosecutions to make available the decision whether this matter is going to the regional or the high court. I would imagine that all the Cape Town matters will be centralised. Mr Makalala is to remain in custody until the next court appearance.” The State has accused Makalala of murder committed in Old Crossroads, Nyanga, on August 17, 2018. Makalala was arrested for the possession of an unlicensed 9mm firearm.

Makalala is also alleged to have killed Masixole Batwali, a taxi boss, by shooting him multiple times on December 13, 2019. He is also accused of shooting and wounding a woman, and a nine-yearold child. Last July, two Nyanga officers, slain Masixole Mgaqelwa and Yolisa Ngomso, allegedly drove to Masiphumelele, and allegedly lent Makalala a police van from which he addressed the community over the intercom at the taxi rank.