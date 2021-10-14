Taxi boss Isaac Goliat from Atlantis campaigns to be Ward 45 councillor

Cape Town - Taxi boss, Isaac Goliat, from Atlantis, has thrown his name in the hat for the municipal elections and will contest as an independent candidate for Ward 45. Goliat, 44, who has been a taxi driver for more than 11 years, said political parties are outdated and people need new voices in the council chambers.

He aims to highlight service delivery, together with accessibility and accountability, in his campaign. Goliat said he would address more concerns regarding housing. He said the government has subsidy money for all those who qualify, what the government doesn't have is land. “We are lucky in Vrygrond and Xakabantu, people have fought for Vrygrond's last land. The first step will be to level the ground, lay pipes, and make plots and streets for our people,” said Goliat. Among the promises he has for the people is to build a clinic for them at Living Hope, because they were serviced by one day clinic in the community.

He said there will be no place without water, from Philemon heights, to Overcome, and Xakabantu. “I will make sure that there is an installation of water taps, using my own money, not forgetting shacks on the sand and all the churches that we were given land by James Booi,“ said Goliat. He said those churches must have water and electricity, and toilets that flush. He said churches were really working rehabilitation centres.

Goliat said bin collection must be done on time and a second bin must be provided when necessary. “We might also change dumping places to recycling spots, by cleaning and creating jobs for our people. As for drainage, our community is overpopulated, our drains can’t take it anymore, now we have to clean our drains regularly – not to wait for them to block,” he said. Atlantis Action Group commander in chief Verona Oktober said service delivery from all spheres has failed in their communities.