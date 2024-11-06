Taxi Council breaks ranks on private lift ban controversy

Cape Town - The Western Cape branch of the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has taken a different stance from its Mpumalanga counterpart regarding private vehicle lifts, following a R2500 ransom incident in that province. The chairperson of Mpumalanga Santaco, Fanyana Sibanyoni, announced on national television that they have the authority to “prevent drivers from picking up passengers on public roads”.

They have cautioned private drivers against picking up hitch-hikers along taxi routes. “It’s our business. They are infringing on our rights because as taxi operators, we are the only ones who have a permit to pick up passengers,” Sibanyoni said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika. “It’s a country of law, but that country of law doesn’t say you must violate other people’s rights.”

Trending videos on social media depict supposed Santaco members intimidating and obstructing drivers who offered a ride to a pedestrian. In one incident, a motorist’s car was allegedly taken and a release fee of R2500 demanded. However, Santaco in the Western Cape said it has a different way of operating.

This is according to Makhosandile Tumana, public relations officer for Santaco. He said: “Not at all, our operations are totally different.” Tumana said they would “never implement something like this in the Western Cape”.

In a statement via Santaco Western Cape’s Facebook page, it further claimed that it was an old video clip trending. “Based on the recent news surrounding a statement by a Santaco representative warning motorists not to pick up hitch-hikers, Santaco Western Cape highlights the misappropriation of this old video clip and that it does not represent the views of the province,” the post read. Transport Minister Barbara Creecy voiced her opinion with taxi operators who are preventing South Africans from hitch-hiking, calling it a violation of their rights.

During site visit to the Moloto Road upgrade in Marble Hall, Limpopo, Creecy criticised the behaviour of some taxi drivers and highlighted that every South African should have the freedom to travel and pick their own way to get around. “I think that if we want to give our friends lifts we are allowed to do that, obviously if we are providing a public service that is a different matter. “I think there is a difference between giving your friend a lift and joining together as co-workers and going to work together,” she said.