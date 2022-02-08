Taxi driver, 35, shot and killed at Langa taxi rank
Share this article:
Cape Town - Langa passengers started their day with a deadly shooting after a taxi driver was shot and killed during the morning rush on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said an investigation was under way into the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident at about 07:30 at a taxi rank, where the 35-year-old male was fatally shot.
A murder case had been opened, he added.
"Langa police were called to the scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel," said Twigg.
He said the suspect/s fled the scene and were yet to be arrested.
Taxis are operating as normal, while the police are still combing the scene @IOL @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/mnZHZauTBK— Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) February 8, 2022
One of the passengers who did not want to be named said the incident was scary, adding that soon after people heard gunshots everyone ran away.
While the police and EMS were busy combing the scene, other minibus taxis operated as normal. No taxi driver wanted to comment.
Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.