Taxi driver, 35, shot and killed at Langa taxi rank

Cape Town - Langa passengers started their day with a deadly shooting after a taxi driver was shot and killed during the morning rush on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said an investigation was under way into the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident at about 07:30 at a taxi rank, where the 35-year-old male was fatally shot.

A murder case had been opened, he added. "Langa police were called to the scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel," said Twigg. He said the suspect/s fled the scene and were yet to be arrested.