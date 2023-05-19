Taxi driver dies from gunshot in the head with passengers on-board

Cape Town - A taxi driver from Hanover Park was shot in the head and died while his taxi drove into a Golden Arrow bus. The incident in Govan Mbeki Road, Philippi, left two passengers injured.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “On Thursday morning at about 7.30 police attended a crime scene at Govan Mbeki Road, Philippi. The members found a taxi which collided into the rear of a bus. “The taxi driver died of a gunshot wound to the head and two of his passengers were injured as a result of the impact of the collision. They were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. “A case of murder has been registered at Philippi SAPS for investigation. The case will be transferred to the provincial Taxi Violence Unit for further investigation.”

Santaco spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana said the taxi was from Hanover Park. The driver was loading people on his route when he stopped for a passenger to get in. Just after that, the suspect(s) took out a gun pointing at passengers demanding money and their belongings. The driver tried to speed off with the suspect(s) inside and it was then that he got shot. “As the association we are saddened about what had happened. We wish for a speed recovery to those injured passengers and condolences to the driver’s family and friends.

“We live in a world full of crime and it is unfortunate that as the association we lost one of our drivers. To crime intelligence, we appeal to them to find whoever is responsible for this,” Tumana said. Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said he condemned criminal activities within the public transport space, especially those which put public transport users at risk. “These heartless killings are unacceptable and we repeat our call on investigators and the NPA to ensure the perpetrators of crime do not get away with it.”