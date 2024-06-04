Taxi driver dodging traffic cops swept away by strong river current

Cape Town - A Cape Town taxi driver has been swept away by strong currents while trying to dodge traffic officers patrolling the N2 on Tuesday morning. According to the City’s mayco for safety and security, JP Smith, the traffic officer's patrolling the N2, attempted to pull over the driver of a Toyota Quantum.

“The driver jumped out of the taxi with officers chasing, but jumped into the river alongside the road in an attempt to evade custody. “Unable to see the suspect surface, and with a fast-flowing current bolstered by the recent, heavy rainfall, additional resources were requested. “Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and the search area was expanded, with members searching the banks further downstream, for any sign of activity. No sign of the taxi driver could be found,” Smith said.

Smith further said the minibus Quantum taxi had outstanding fines registered against it, was impounded, and the matter was reported at Athlone SAPS. “The registered owner of the vehicle was requested to meet with SAPS in order to trace and track the identity of the driver,” he said. On Monday, the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) activated emergency teams to standby in response to the extreme weather conditions alert issued by SAWS.