Taxi driver killed in Samora Machel while driving workers home

Cape Town - Police are investigating a case of murder after a 21-year-old man was shot dead on Wednesday evening in Samora Machel (Philippi). Ubaidullah Rawoot from Rondevlei Park in Mitchells Plain was killed at a traffic light, leading into Samora Machel along Jakes Gerwel Drive, while transporting workers in his minibus taxi. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said when the police responded to the crime scene at Anton Fransch Street at 9.30pm they found Rawoot inside a Toyota Quantum with a bullet wound to his head. "It is believed that the driver is contracted to transport employees. The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated, with no arrests yet," Rwexana said. Family member Munnawwarah Rawoot said the family was still in shock at how Ubaidullah's life had ended so brutally.

"He was transporting essential service workers from Samora Machel to work, and for him to be killed during a pandemic and after the curfew is just unacceptable. What were those people doing there after 9 o'clock?

“This is devastating to his parents as he was the eldest of the two children. His father is trying to stay strong for the family.

“He was an ambitious and supportive child. He has been working at his father's transportation services company and would usually slot in when the drivers had not shown up for work.

“He had big plans of furthering his studies this year but unfortunately that won't happen because he is no more," she said.

Rawoot said the family wanted justice to take its course.

"We are tired of lip service and we want accountability. The Minister of Police must tell us what strategies and processes they have to fight the rampant violent crimes and not send condolences which do not bring our loved ones back. We want justice for Ubaidullah; we want this murder to be the turning point in eradicating this scourge in our society. We do not want condolences that do not come with accountability," she said.

A community memorial service for Ubaidullah will be held at Highlands Drive at 5pm today.

Cape Argus