Taxi driver shot dead in Makhaza









A 51-year-old taxi driver was shot and killed in the corner of Walter Sisulu and Lindela Road in Makhaza, Harare on Tuesday night. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - A 51-year-old taxi driver was shot and killed in the corner of Walter Sisulu and Lindela Road in Makhaza, Harare on Tuesday night. Police spokesperson Pholelwa Njara said the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident which occurred at about 21:09 on Tuesday, is being investigated. According to information that has been making the rounds on social media the taxi driver was shot 12 times in the head. Njara said according to reports police members responded to a shooting complaint at Walter Sisulu and Lindela Road in Makhaza. "Upon their arrival, they found the victim inside a Toyota Quantum with multiple gunshot wounds and he was declared dead on the scene due to his injuries," she said.

Njara said a case of murder has been registered for investigation.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated and the arrest are yet to be effected."

The police have appealed to anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to kindly contact Harare police on 021-363 9024 or alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

