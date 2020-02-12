Cape Town - A 51-year-old taxi driver was shot and killed in the corner of Walter Sisulu and Lindela Road in Makhaza, Harare on Tuesday night.
Police spokesperson Pholelwa Njara said the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident which occurred at about 21:09 on Tuesday, is being investigated.
According to information that has been making the rounds on social media the taxi driver was shot 12 times in the head.
Njara said according to reports police members responded to a shooting complaint at Walter Sisulu and Lindela Road in Makhaza.
"Upon their arrival, they found the victim inside a Toyota Quantum with multiple gunshot wounds and he was declared dead on the scene due to his injuries," she said.