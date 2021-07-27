Taxi violence: 'Calm and order' on public transport routes lauded

Cape Town - News of calm and order being restored on all public transport routes since the closure of the B97 route between Paarl and Bellville on Monday has been lauded. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz welcomed the news that there were no disruptions.

“As we said yesterday, a lot of planning went into readiness to react to ensure calm and order in our public transport yesterday, especially since we received intelligence of plans by criminal elements in response to the closure of route B97,” Fritz said. “But the state in this province, thanks to the work of SAPS, SANDF and other law enforcement agencies, have reaffirmed their authority. As a society, we must all welcome this news.” The news comes on the back of a report from the SAPS that a 38-year-old taxi driver was arrested in Nyanga at a Vehicle Check Point on Monday.

After the driver’s taxi was searched and a 9mm pistol with ammunition was found, the driver was arrested when he was unable to provide a licence for the firearm. The suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court soon. Fritz added: “That’s very good news. I treat every single report of the confiscation of illegal firearms as very good news. Illegal firearms is a real problem in our society.

“But the fact that it was confiscated from a taxi driver at this time makes it all the more significant. It shows that our law enforcement agencies are working.” Fritz concluded by thanking the provincial SAPS, the SANDF, the metro police, our LEAP Officers; all law enforcement agencies “who have worked so very well together”. “We still have a lot of work to do in terms of our provincial safety plan and bringing down the murder rate in our province, but it is important to acknowledge the wins when they do happen.”