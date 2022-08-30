Tazne Van Wyk: Alleged child killer finds no witnesses ready to come to his defence

Cape Town - The defence for alleged child killer Moyhdian Pangkaeker closed their case after they were unable to call any witnesses to help defend the man accused of killing 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk. An excited Pangkaeker arrived at court on Monday but was left disappointed when he was told that nobody would take the stand in his defence.

The defence said it had six witness statements. Pangkaeker, 56, faces more than 20 charges relating to the death of Tazne and the rape of children in his own family. Van Wyk, a Grade 3 pupil from Eurecon Primary School, went missing on February 7, 2020 when she was snatched just metres from her home in Clare Street, Elsies River. Pangkaeker’s relatives told police that at the same time he also disappeared and the police went on the hunt for him. He was later arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape and while being escorted back to Cape Town, he told the police where to find her body – in a stormwater drain in Worcester.

Last week, Pangkaeker stunned the court when he took the stand in his own defence and claimed that he and Tazne were kidnapped by three men and a woman in Connaught Estate, not once but twice in the same day. He claimed he was tied up as Tazne was taken to a river to be killed and later dumped in the stormwater drain. Addressing the court yesterday, advocate Saleem Halday said he could not get hold of their witnesses.

“I tried to get hold of a few witnesses. There were six statements with two phone numbers,” he said. “I had hoped to call a family member but I was told the person was very sick, discharged from hospital on Friday but taken in again on Monday. The defence closes its case.” The matter was postponed for heads of arguments to be handed in.

Speaking outside court, Sandy Lawrence of the Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum said they were relieved the trial was nearly over. “It’s been very long and it has been one of the most difficult things sitting and listening to testimonies and pathology reports and his version,” she said. “I think that everybody should feel that his version is total bulls***.

