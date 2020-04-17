Tazne van Wyk murder case postponed to July due to Covid-19 lockdown

Cape Town - Moyhdian Pangarker, 54, the man accused of raping and murdering 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk of Connaught Estate, Elsies River who was scheduled to appear at the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday, however, his case has been postponed to July due to the national lockdown, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), has said.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case has been postponed to July 31 as a result of the lockdown.

Ntabazalila said investigations are ongoing and additional dockets are being opened in respect of new complainants. "Final decisions in respect of additional charges will be made upon finalisation of the investigation," he said.

Pangarker made his first court appearance on February 21, where he walked into the dock with a long-sleeved shirt pulled over his head.

After his case was adjourned to April 17 for further investigation, Pangarker was led back to the holding cells, members of the crowd who had packed the court howled for him to show his face, but he kept his shirt over his head throughout his brief appearance.