Tazne van Wyk murder: Cellphone data expert gives evidence

Cape Town - A mobile phone tracing expert testifying in the trial of Moyhdian Pangkaeker, 56, told the Western Cape High Court he had been moving between Free State, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape in 2018, 2019 and 2020. This all happened while Pangkaeker was out on parole.

On Wednesday, Correctional Services’ Hilton Blignaut told the court that Pangkaeker was first released from custody on parole in October 2016. Subsequent to his release, they visited Pangkaeker’s address on several occasions in January 2019 but he was not present. Mobile tracing expert Sibongile Makhubu confirmed to the court that according to the cellphone data collected from the Pangkaeker’s phone, he had been moving between Free State, Western Cape and Eastern Cape in 2018, 2019 and 2020. She confirmed that according to the cellphone data from Pangkaeker’s phone he was at Parow Station and in Worcester on February 7, 2020 – the day Tazne went missing.

The 8-year-old’s decomposed remains were found almost two weeks later with her left hand cut off. The signal was then picked up at Laingsburg on February 8, indicating that he moved from Worcester to Laingsburg, Western Cape, and eventually ended up in Free State five days later. He is accused of the kidnapping and murder of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk, but also faces 11 counts of rape and sexual offences of under-age children.

In all, Pangkaeker is charged with 27 offences ranging from rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming of a child, incest and common assault. Tazne was found mutilated in a storm water drain along the N1 in Worcester. On Monday, DNA expert Blanche Stubbs confirmed the DNA from the skin that was found under Tazne’s finger nails matched Pangkaeker’s DNA profile provided to her anonymously.

Pangkaeker has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and denies that he killed Tazne. [email protected] Cape Argus