TB takes back seat in Covid-19 fight

Cape Town - This World Tuberculosis (TB) Awareness Day, health practitioners are reminding the public that the fight against the TB epidemic should not be relegated amid the Covid-19 pandemic. On this day in 1882, Dr Robert Koch announced his discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium that causes TB, now commemorated annually as World TB Day. This year’s theme is “The Clock is Ticking”, which expresses the urgency with which global leaders should act to eradicate TB. According to Stop TB Partnership, twelve months of Covid-19 eliminated 12 years of progress made in the fight against TB. According to its latest data, showing nine countries with the most TB cases (60% of the global TB burden), a drastic decline was seen in diagnosis and treatment for 2020, ranging from 16% to 41% – averaging 23%. The decline brought the overall number of people diagnosed and treated for TB in those countries back to statistics seen in 2008. Data from South Africa and India shows people co-infected with TB and Covid-19 have a three times higher mortality than people infected with TB alone.

Family Centre for Research with Ubuntu director Mark Cotton said: “We are concerned that both TB & HIV might remain undiagnosed or treated for longer. Anyone exposed to a person with TB should be checked to see if TB is present. Especially for people living with HIV, TB prevention therapy should be given once active TB has been ruled out.”

Last month, the Department of Health launched a self-screening app called TB HealthCheck, allowing individuals to screen for TB. Those who require a test will be referred to a public health facility for a free TB check.

South Africa’s National TB Prevalence Survey estimated that about 390 000 people live with TB, with almost 40% undiagnosed or untreated.

To access this service on WhatsApp, save Contact NDOH number +27 60 123456 and message the letters “TB”, or dial *134*832*5#

To commemorate World TB Day a mobile X-ray clinic will be unveiled by the Western Cape Government, the City and partners at the Brooklyn Chest Hospital in Ysterplaat on Wednesday.

Cape Argus