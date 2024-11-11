Teachers and principals honoured during their lifetime

Cape Town - In an effort to honour teachers during their lifetime, the Movement Against Illegitimate Leaders brought together a large number of current and retired teachers and principals, to pay homage, most of whom were recognised for their dedication and decades-long service in shaping and influencing minds and communities. The movement’s Teachers Awards ceremony, held every two years, took place at @355 Premium Events on Imam Haron Road, Lansdowne, on Saturday.

The afternoon consisted of poetry readings and musical performances by learners, among others. A number of retired teachers were honoured with special acknowledgement and award. These included: Zurayah Baker; Hendrina Williams; Gloria Nombembe; Mylene Merstrid Smith; Noxolo Totoyi; Carlin Symonds; Anton Lategan; Aziza Abrahams; Nomakhosi Mbane; Sharon Grace Raphael; Khairunnisa Gaffoor; Gerrit Gabriel Le Kay; Charmaine Anne Le Kay; Carlin Symonds; Terence Klassen; Khadija Ebrahim; Zoliswa Mafenuka; Nazier Paulsen; Lilian Standaar; Hanief Loonat; Dawn Crowie; Alverna Johnston; Gail Symonds; Mogamat Fadli Wagiet; Terence Timmet; Hemlata Govender; Shaun Viljoen; and Rajen Rajkumar.

Rajkumar was a recipient of the Principled Principal award. Movement spokesperson, Nizaam Toefy, said they are dedicated to exposing the challenges and injustices faced by oppressed communities, both locally and abroad, and especially in the Western Cape. He said the movement condemned the Western Cape Education Department’s decision to cut 2 407 teacher posts.

“This is a brutal attack on our teachers, principals, and our learners. This is not just a policy decision, it's a betrayal of our future, and a total disregard for the role that education plays in shaping resilient communities,” Toefy said. In attendance was former Harold Cressy Principal, Dr Victor Ritchie, 95. He was appointed principal in 1969 and is renowned for his principled leadership and successfully resisting racially segregated and inferior education during apartheid.

“During the first 41 years of the life of my old school, we worked under crude and trying conditions but our school adhered strictly to a fundamental, inflexible, self-empowerment rule where students and teachers were dissuaded from using our crude physical conditions, or the oppressive political system as excuses for not delivering their best results… excuses and the blame game was discouraged because they tend to be immobilising and disempowering,” Ritchie said. “Difficulties, problems, mistakes, failures, and struggle experiences still constitute the best education for life. We have to guard against the danger of robbing our children of one of their greatest heritages, that of struggle. Struggle experiences, especially within a caring environment, play a significant role in compelling students to expand their mindpower.” Delivering the keynote address was Sekunjalo Investment Holdings chairperson, Dr Iqbal Survé, and shared that he was deeply honoured to be present, in the same room with many distinguished persons that he personally admired and regarded as heroes.