Teachers and pupils held at gunpoint inside premises of Noxolo Xauka Primary School

Cape Town - Staff members and pupils who were writing their Grade 12 supplementary exams at Noxolo Xauka Primary School in Khayelitsha were held at gunpoint on Tuesday by men who took a microwave, two computer monitors, and three cellphones before hijacking a parent’s car. An afternoon exam class was disturbed by six men who entered the premises just after 4pm pretending to be looking for one of the pupils.

The principal, Jongi Vuyani Ndima, said the men entered the gate as he and a few other staff members were preparing to go home. Bumping into one of the teachers just outside the staff room, the men told him they were looking for a certain pupil before asking him where the staff room was. “At the time I was in my office looking at them through our cameras as they proceeded to come further in, bumping into one other teacher with whom they had a conversation. “The talk was disturbed by a student who was waiting for his parent to pick him up and a general worker who was also preparing to go home. In panic, they directed the general worker straight to the gate, instead of allowing her to come into the staff room to sign her register before proceeding home.

“At that moment their body language changed and they began to take out their firearms, moving towards the office. As soon as I heard footsteps approaching, I hid inside a vault without them seeing me. Surprised that the cameras were running even during load shedding, Ndima said he heard a noise as the men began to pull down the two monitors before rushing out and hijacking a parent’s car as he was driving in to the premises. “The robbery has cost the school not only valuable items, but it has delayed construction work that has now been abandoned because those workers were left fearing for their lives,” he said.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “I can confirm that there was an incident at the school. Reportedly, six males held the principal and four staff members at gunpoint while they stole a microwave, two computer monitors and three cellphones. They then allegedly hijacked a parent and drove off with the car. “The SAPS has been notified. The WCED will be assisting the staff with counselling support via our Employee Wellness programme. Thankfully no physical injuries were reported, however our thoughts and our support are with our colleagues who had to endure such a traumatic and frightful experience. “The WCED will also engage with the school on their security measures. We sincerely hope the perpetrators are apprehended.”