A Johannesburg teacher was attacked by one of his pupils last year, and the incident was caught on camera. File photo: Independent Newspapers

Cape Town - Pupils have no right “whatsoever” to assault educators, no matter how incensed they are. At a mass meeting on Monday, teachers said there should be proper channels at every school for pupils to voice their grievances against teachers.

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) told the Deputy Minister of Basic Education Enver Surty about the problems they were encountering.

The meeting, held at Heideveld Primary School, was meant to raise teachers’ concerns about physical assault by pupils, overcrowding and violence among pupils.

On other issues of safety, the educators also raised concern about alcohol outlets near school premises.

During the rally, Surty compared the overcrowding in Western Cape and Gauteng schools as a serious problem.

He mentioned that the two provinces had similar challenges because of pupils coming from other provinces.

Surty further indicated that Gauteng could manage placement whereas the Western Cape had about 3000 unplaced pupils.

On Monday, Sadtu regional spokesperson Jonavan Rustin said that the teachers union was hoping to see the matter tackled urgently.

“The deputy minister has promised he will address our concerns to the minister, Angie Motshekga. As Sadtu, we will continue engaging the department on these issues affecting the teachers.”

Cosatu regional secretary Malvern de Bruin said teachers had raised their concerns and requested the deputy minister intervene.

“As Cosatu we support the teachers’ demands, and wish the minister could deal with the raised matters urgently. Teachers’ safety and overcrowding in school are serious concerns."

