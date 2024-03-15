Tearful killer sentenced to 45 years in prison

Cape Town - Just a day after he cried in court, saying he was sorry for murdering a City official, convicted killer Ivan Magokane was sentenced to 45 years behind bars. Magokane shot and killed Mpharu Hloyi during a fight with his ex-girlfriend, Shirley Malema, at the water and waste plant in Athlone in March, 2022.

City workers were left traumatised after the incident in which Magokane allegedly fired wildly at staff in his search for Malema. The Western Cape High Court this week found that Magokane showed no remorse. According to the indictment, the couple started dating in 2014 and got engaged a year later as lobola negotiations were under way.

Malema later ended the relationship and moved from Pretoria to Cape Town because she had obtained a job. Acting Deputy Judge President Andre le Grange on Thursday sentenced Magokane on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one of assault on Malema. He described Hloyi as the “heart of her household’’ and said the trauma and hurt felt by her family was evident during the trial.

“She (Malema) simply refused to be treated as a possession, and to assert his male dominancy, he had the audacity to assault her. “The killing of the deceased (Hloyi) was a show of brutal force against a defenceless woman who was only trying to mediate between the couple.’’ Magokane received a life sentence for the murder, 10 years for two counts of attempted murder and six months for assault.

Mpharu Hloyi His sentences will run concurrently and he will serve an effective 25 years in prison. Hloyi’s sister, Motlatsi Mpete, 42, said they welcomed the sentence, but it would not bring the mom of three back. “We are happy with the sentence and we agree that he had no remorse.

“The court did say he regretted what he did but we believe he only regretted that he got caught. “My sister was a loving mother and this year her eldest daughter started university. “She would have been so proud as she believed in education and was an academic.