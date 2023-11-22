Tears and disbelief as retired couple bludgeoned to death in Parow Valley

Cape Town - Tears of disbelief flowed in Parow Valley on Monday as the bludgeoned bodies of a retired couple in their seventies were found after they were killed during a home invasion. The heartbroken family of Betsy and Pieter Senekal said they were left traumatised after it was found that the burglars broke in through the roof of the couple’s home in Market Street.

It is believed that the bodies were discovered after a neighbour noticed the hole and inspected the property and found Betsy, 76, a one-time Telkom worker, in one of the rooms. SAPS were called to the scene as concerned neighbours and workers from a local supermarket gathered. Niece Wilma Coetzee, 55, said she was at work when she received the phone call and rushed to the scene.

“Aunty Betsy is my father’s sister and he is in Uitenhage. He called me to say what had happened and my husband and I rushed all the way from Gordon’s Bay. My husband went closer and I stayed mostly behind, as they shared the information with us. “We were told it was a very gruesome scene and both of them had head injuries which they think was caused by a blunt object. They confirmed the perpetrators gained access through the roof and some of the items in the home were missing.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the incident and said: “Parow police responded to a complaint on Monday 20. Upon their arrival in Market Street at around 8.30am, they found the bodies of a male and a female.

“The victims were declared deceased by the medical personnel. The motive for this attack is house robbery.” Betsy Senekal Pieter Senekal According to a source the police went on the hunt for the burglars and arrested a known drug user who has allegedly been arrested before for burglary.

“They caught him on the same day and he was taken to Parow SAPS. He is a known druggie and skelm in the area and the cops also found the TV and groceries stolen from the house,” the source said. Swartbooi confirmed the arrest and explained the investigating officer assigned went the extra mile and pursued all information at his disposal and launched a manhunt in a bid to ensure a breakthrough. “His dedication was rewarded when a 27-year-old man was arrested . The possibility that more arrests can be made are not excluded. Parow police are investigating two counts of murder.”

Coetzee said the elderly couple had lived peacefully in their home for many years after retiring and the family is struggling to come to grips with the horrific manner in which they were murdered. “They lived very peacefully and were grandparents to many children. The have one daughter who lives in Canada and she is now on her way home after hearing what happened. We are traumatised and shocked that someone would kill two peaceful people for a few items in a house. Is this what life is worth? “I had to pick my 12-year-old son up from school on Monday and tell him what happened. He was very close to them and to see him cry so heartsore really broke me.”