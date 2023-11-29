Tears as Ms Mullins hangs up her teaching coat after a dedicated 40 years

Cape Town - After dedicating more dedicating more than half her life to teaching, Helderberg Primary School’s Colleen Mullins has finally hung up her coat. Mullins has been moulding young minds since 1983, but after 40 years decided to give herself a break.

At her send-off at the school on Tuesday, an emotional Mullins was bid farewell by colleagues, learners, parents and the community of Bishop Lavis. The Grade R teacher said she made the decision with a very heavy heart, and while the schoolchildren recited poems and sang songs dedicated to Mullins she was in tears. “If I could I would stay even longer because these are my children, each and every one of them, and I want to see them grow up,” said the teacher, who has no children of her own.

Mullins said the decision came after being faced with health issues. “I’ve been crying since the beginning of the last term and have not stopped, I will miss my children dearly, I will miss the community, because I’ve seen most of them grow up,” she said. School principal Patricia Hendricks, who became Mullins’s friend 35 years ago, said the teacher’s departure was a loss for the school.

“Ms Mullins is still of the old batch of teachers, in fact she is one of the longest-serving teachers at our school. “She was not only a motherly figure to the learners but to the staff as well. We also had parents want their children in her class because they knew she was one of the best.” Helderberg Primary Scholl in Bishop Lavis bid farewell to teacher Colleen Mullins who has been teaching for fourty years at the school. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Teacher Colleen Mullins with principal Patricia Hendricks at her farewell. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Parent Lucinda Beukes, whose son was in Mullins’s class more than 10 years ago, echoed her sentiments.

“She wasn’t just a teacher, she was a mother to the community. She would take out of her own pocket and buy children uniforms, food for their parents’ homes.” Former learner Zaid Isaacs, 21, recalled the very first day he met her. “Most of us were crying to go to our mommies, but Ms Mullins quickly managed to calm us down. Since that day, I recall being excited to go back into her class. She was strict but also so caring,” he said.