Tears of joy and jubilation as Chris Hani High students win the AI in Africa group won against 8 other groups for their TESA project. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation in collaboration with Fliptin Venture Builder, an organisation that helps tech entrepreneurs with tools to build their businesses, hosted their Artificial Intelligence (AI) boot camp at Luhlaza Secondary School in Khayelitsha. The event took place over the weekend and brought together 60 girls from five different schools in Khayelitsha. Mustapha Zaouini, the head of innovation at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation, said: “The whole project and partnership between Fliptin and the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation started in December 2018. So far schools in Soweto, Mitchells Plain and Tembisa have taken part.

“The whole aim of the project was focused around education and getting disadvantaged high school girls excited about AI and using their critical-thinking skills to come up with real solutions to social problems.”

Twelve girls from each school were selected and split up into teams of six. “We essentially wanted to show the pupils how they could apply the technology of tomorrow to address the social challenges of today and that any ideas they have are doable to solve these problems.”

Each team was tasked with giving a five-minute pitch.

The winning team from Khayelitsha will go on to compete with the winning teams from the three other areas, with the ultimate winners then receiving a full scholarship to study for a Bachelor's degree.

Aviwe Sabi, 15, from Siphamandla Secondary School, and her team presented their idea of an app that would allow people with any disability to take part in community activities.

“Our mobile app idea is called Uvuyo Community Portal and it wants to solve the problem of disabled people feeling isolated in their community,” Aviwe said. “It will help people who have disabilities because they will be updated about events happening in their area that they can take part in.”

Thokozile Miya, programme director at GirlHype, an NGO that teaches coding to girls, who was also a mentor at the AI in Khayelitsha project, noted that the girls all came up with their own ideas. “This is a really great project to get girls interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics subjects.”

[email protected]