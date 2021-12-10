Teen, 16, pleads guilty to Kensington man's murder and the attempted murder of another
Share this article:
Cape Town - A 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty in the Cape Town Regional Court to the murder of one person and the attempted murder of another man.
The boy was charged with the murder of 19-year-old Zaiwyn Vermeulen by stabbing him in the chest on March 13, 2020 in Kensington. He was also charged with attempted murder of Alvin Cloete by stabbing him with a knife on the same day.
The boy admitted to the court that he had committed the offences against him. The matter was postponed to February 11 next year for sentencing.
In his admission of guilt, the boy confessed that on the day of the murder, he had been socialising and drinking alcohol with friends. Later that evening, the boy was confronted by the deceased and his friends at the intersection between Bunny and Maryland street in Kensington.
An argument ensued, which escalated into a fight. The accused reached for his pocket knife and stabbed Cloete in the lower part of his body.
The boy said an unknown person then threw a brick against his head. When he noticed he had blood on his head he became enraged, running towards the deceased. He then stabbed Vermeulen once in the chest.
The boy also admitted that he was in full control of his senses at the time of the incident and he had, knowingly, done something wrong.
After he appeared in court earlier in the year, the accused was taken to Bonnytoun Child and Youth Centre where he was constantly harassed and forced to smuggle in illegal items.
His defence then requested that he be returned to Pollsmoor Prison on the basis that he was being bullied by residents for not having money or substances. He was also attacked several times for allegedly informing the staff at the facility about items that were stolen.
Advocate Omar Arend, for the accused said that the matter was postponed because Magistrate Wilma van Der Merwe wanted to determine the cognitive state of the accused.
Arend suggested a psychological condition such as fetal alcohol syndrome to be the cause of his behaviour. Advocate Neilen Chetty appeared on behalf of the State.