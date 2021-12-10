Teen, 16, pleads guilty to Kensington man's murder and the attempted murder of another

Cape Town - A 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty in the Cape Town Regional Court to the murder of one person and the attempted murder of another man. The boy was charged with the murder of 19-year-old Zaiwyn Vermeulen by stabbing him in the chest on March 13, 2020 in Kensington. He was also charged with attempted murder of Alvin Cloete by stabbing him with a knife on the same day.

The boy admitted to the court that he had committed the offences against him. The matter was postponed to February 11 next year for sentencing. In his admission of guilt, the boy confessed that on the day of the murder, he had been socialising and drinking alcohol with friends. Later that evening, the boy was confronted by the deceased and his friends at the intersection between Bunny and Maryland street in Kensington. An argument ensued, which escalated into a fight. The accused reached for his pocket knife and stabbed Cloete in the lower part of his body.

The boy said an unknown person then threw a brick against his head. When he noticed he had blood on his head he became enraged, running towards the deceased. He then stabbed Vermeulen once in the chest. The boy also admitted that he was in full control of his senses at the time of the incident and he had, knowingly, done something wrong. After he appeared in court earlier in the year, the accused was taken to Bonnytoun Child and Youth Centre where he was constantly harassed and forced to smuggle in illegal items.