Teen, 17, kills fellow learner in school in alleged revenge attack ‘over a chair’

Cape Town - A fight over a chair ended up with a learner stabbed to death at a Samora Machel high school. The 19-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck on Wednesday morning at Zisukhanyo Senior Secondary School.

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the murder. Samora Machel community police forum spokesperson Bongani Maqungwana said: “According to information that I received, the learners had a fight the previous day about a chair, and the deceased stabbed him in the cheek with a pair of scissors. The victim went home and he returned the following day with a knife, and stabbed the 19-year-old in the neck. “He managed to get into the school with a weapon because learners don’t get searched before entering school.”

Maqungwana said the CPF had approached the schools at the start of the year and offered support but was rejected. “We were concerned about the incidents which happened in the schools around our cluster. In Heinz Park a teacher was killed, in Khanya Primary School a principal was shot but survived. “Our idea was to get neighbourhood watch members involved and have them as security because they know the learners and if we had four in each school they would be able to search each child.

“We were told there are private security guards and now this happened, a learner was killed.” In Heinz Park, a teacher was killed at Khanya Primary School. A principal was shot but survived. File picture: Ashraf Hendricks Western Cape Education Department Bronagh Hammond spokesperson confirmed the incident. “The incident followed another incident the previous day, in which the Grade 11 learner had allegedly stabbed the Grade 10 learner in the cheek after school in the community,” she said.

“It is unclear what the fight was about and the motive for this incident. “Unfortunately, the Grade 10 learner approached the Grade 11 learner yesterday morning and after a few words were said, allegedly took out a knife and stabbed him in the neck. “Paramedics were called in but unfortunately the learner passed away.

“The WCED immediately sent officials to the school to provide support and counselling, and have provided additional security to the school. This is now a SAPS investigation. The school will, however, conduct disciplinary proceedings. “Our condolences to the family, friends and the school community. This is a tragic case all round, with one child fatally wounded, and another child to face criminal charges.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the suspect fled the scene and was later arrested.