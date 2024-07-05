Teen arrested after police see video of assault on his granny

Cape Town - A disturbing video showing a young man assaulting his grandmother has prompted police to make an arrest on behalf of the victim. The 19-year-old suspect from Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court for assaulting his grandmother,

Police said they had tried to arrest the teen at the time of the incident in June, but the family had intervened. In the video recording of the assault over food, the youth tells his granny he would cook for himself. She then asks him: “Cook for yourself? Which food will you cook?”

He questions why she was asking, and says “where do you get the food that you are cooking from?” Before the elderly woman can respond, he repeatedly hits her until she falls to the ground. While she is on the kitchen floor, he orders her to pick up a pot of rice that had dropped when she was hit. The helpless woman asks her grandson: “Why are you trying to kill me? Who sent you to come and kill me?”

The suspect responds, “Am I trying to kill you?” He then threatens to kill her. Hours after the video went viral on social media on Wednesday, police spokesperson Andrè Traut said they had taken the suspect into custody. “Kraaifontein police learnt of a video that went viral on social media platforms, where a teenager is seen assaulting a senior citizen, and registered a case docket for the incident on Wednesday night.

“The victim, who is from Wallacedene, was traced to where she is being treated in hospital for an ailment not related to the assault, but she declined to submit a statement. “Further investigation revealed that the incident occurred a month ago in June, at the residence of the victim, and that the SAPS were summoned to the scene. But it is said that the family took the matter into their own hands and refused police assistance. “The severity of the matter was realised when a video of the incident was circulating on the internet, and on this basis SAPS intervened and opened a case docket on behalf of the victim.

“The suspect, aged 19, who is the grandson of the victim, was arrested at his residence in Wallacedene and is scheduled to make his court appearance in Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged. “Crimes against women and children are on top of the SAPS’s priority list, and we will not be turning a blind eye to any form of violence in this regard,” said Traut. Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali condemned “the appalling act of violence” seen in the circulating video.

“This distressing incident underscores the grave issue of elder abuse within our communities. “Our elderly population is among the most vulnerable, often exposed to the worst forms of abuse, which is unacceptable in any society.” [email protected]