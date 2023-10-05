Teen boys killed ‘attempting to rob’ Somalian shopowner

Two Makhaza teens were shot and killed and another injured while allegedly attempting to rob a Somalian shopowner. Harare police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting that happened on the corner of Japhta K Masemola and Steve Tshwete streets, Khayelitsha, where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

According to people on the scene, the two are from Makhaza. They are teenage boys and one of them was in Grade 12. Ward Councillor Lucky Mbiza said cases involving robbery at Somalian shops were not common in that area. They used to happen a long time ago, but recently and for a while now, no one had come forward reporting such incidents. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said murder and attempted murder cases were registered for investigation.