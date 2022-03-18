Teen charged with the murders of Warren and Arlene Lucas placed at Valkenberg

Cape Town - The 15-year-old boy who has been charged with double murder is set to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on April 13 after the court ordered him to first be placed in Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for mental observation. The boy’s lawyer, William Booth, on Thursday confirmed that the case was brought forward on Monday as a matter of urgency.

The teen has been charged with two counts of murder and illegal possession of a firearm following the alleged murder of Warren and Arlene Lucas. The couple’s bodies were discovered by police who responded to a shooting at their home in Protea Heights. Police said the couple, both 37 years old, died on the scene and had been shot multiple times. Booth said: “We got a report from Karl Bremer Forensic Unit, saying that he should be taken up in a mental health facility for observation.

“I’ve been in contact with Valkenberg, and they’ve assured me that because of his age, they would place him in a section where he would be safe and where he would be looked after. “Those treating him and assessing him on the panel at Valkenberg must also make sure that his rights are complied with, and they have an obligation in that regard, particularly because he is a juvenile.” The case has been postponed for a report from the hospital of this assessment.

Booth said he is aware of the concerns surrounding the matter. “Everybody is entitled to legal defence, and particularly a person who is a juvenile who is not versed with the law, and I’m fully aware of the impact that this matter has had on the whole family. “The family would also have concerns about this youngster and if there is a problem that it be looked at and that it be assessed properly,” he said.

On Wednesday, a memorial service was held in Matroosfontein, where family and friends gathered in a farewell ceremony for the couple. Lucas family spokesperson Bridgette Brukman said: “It was incredible to see the amount of support they’ve received from the community, from family and friends, and so it’s just one step at a time. The family still wants privacy just to be able to process and work through all of this.” [email protected]